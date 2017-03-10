(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Doug Swanson - Operation Florida Strong

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2017

    Video by Jacqueline Tate 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    Doug Swanson, a geographer based out of the Portland District, US Army Corps of Engineers, is working at the Corps' Recovery Field Office, in Tampa, for the FEMA Blue Roof mission in support of Operation Florida Strong emergency disaster response.

    Date Taken: 10.03.2017
    Date Posted: 10.07.2017 19:30
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 556685
    VIRIN: 171003-A-CL603-103
    Filename: DOD_104937299
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Hometown: PORTLAND, OR, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Doug Swanson - Operation Florida Strong, by Jacqueline Tate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Holiday Season

