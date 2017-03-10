Mike Dulin - Operation Florida Strong

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Mike Dulin, a geographer based out of the Kansas City District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is working at the Corps' Recovery Field Office, in Tampa, at the FEMA Blue Roof mission in support of Operation Florida Strong emergency disaster response. Keep up the awesome work Mike!