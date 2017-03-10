(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Mike Dulin - Operation Florida Strong

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2017

    Video by Jacqueline Tate 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    Mike Dulin, a geographer based out of the Kansas City District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is working at the Corps' Recovery Field Office, in Tampa, at the FEMA Blue Roof mission in support of Operation Florida Strong emergency disaster response. Keep up the awesome work Mike!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2017
    Date Posted: 10.07.2017 19:30
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 556682
    VIRIN: 171003-A-CL603-101
    Filename: DOD_104937284
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Hometown: KANSAS CITY, MO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mike Dulin - Operation Florida Strong, by Jacqueline Tate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Holiday Season

