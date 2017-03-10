Mike Dulin, a geographer based out of the Kansas City District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is working at the Corps' Recovery Field Office, in Tampa, at the FEMA Blue Roof mission in support of Operation Florida Strong emergency disaster response. Keep up the awesome work Mike!
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2017 19:30
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|556682
|VIRIN:
|171003-A-CL603-101
|Filename:
|DOD_104937284
|Length:
|00:00:13
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Hometown:
|KANSAS CITY, MO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Mike Dulin - Operation Florida Strong, by Jacqueline Tate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT