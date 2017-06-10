EPA’s Carmen Guerrero, Director of the Caribbean office, describes FEMA/EPA priority as getting clean drinking water to residents, which includes sampling, analysis and lab support, and getting wastewater systems up and running in Puerto Rico and the USVI.
Date Taken:
|10.06.2017
Date Posted:
|10.07.2017 19:44
Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|556676
|VIRIN:
|171006-A-YG558-652
|Filename:
|DOD_104937203
|Length:
|00:02:36
Location:
|SAN JUAN, PR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Director of Caribbean- With Lower Thirds, by SGT Alon Humphrey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
