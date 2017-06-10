Director of Caribbean- With Lower Thirds

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO

    10.06.2017

    Video by Sgt. Alon Humphrey 

    24th Press Camp Headquarters

    EPA’s Carmen Guerrero, Director of the Caribbean office, describes FEMA/EPA priority as getting clean drinking water to residents, which includes sampling, analysis and lab support, and getting wastewater systems up and running in Puerto Rico and the USVI.

