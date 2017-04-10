Kerry Solan, a public affairs specialist, from our Norfolk District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, is working at the USACE Recovery Field Office, in Tampa, supporting the FEMA BlueRoof mission for Operation Florida Strong emergency disaster response. Keep up the awesome work Kerry! Kerry would like to say hello to her family in Dallas, Texas.
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2017 19:30
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|556671
|VIRIN:
|171003-A-CL603-101
|Filename:
|DOD_104937156
|Length:
|00:00:13
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Hometown:
|DALLAS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Kerry Solan - Operation Florida Strong, by Jacqueline Tate, identified by DVIDS
