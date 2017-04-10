Kerry Solan - Operation Florida Strong

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/556671" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Kerry Solan, a public affairs specialist, from our Norfolk District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, is working at the USACE Recovery Field Office, in Tampa, supporting the FEMA BlueRoof mission for Operation Florida Strong emergency disaster response. Keep up the awesome work Kerry! Kerry would like to say hello to her family in Dallas, Texas.