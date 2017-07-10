(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    171007-N-HB733-001

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brianna Green 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East - (Active)

    171007-N-HB733-001 NORFOLK (Oct. 7, 2017) The commissioning ceremony for the Virginia Class Submarine USS Washington (SSN 787) at Naval Station Norfolk with speeches from Terry McAuliffe, Virginia's govenor, Elisabeth Mabus, ship sponsor, Adm. J. Franklin Caldwell, Director, Naval Reactions and Ray Mabus, the 75th Secretary of the Navy. Washington is the U.S. Navy's 14th Virginia-class attack submarine and the fourth U.S. Navy ship named for the State of Washington. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darby Dillon Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brianna K. Green/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2017
    Date Posted: 10.07.2017 15:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 556651
    VIRIN: 171007-N-HB733-001
    Filename: DOD_104936689
    Length: 00:06:44
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 171007-N-HB733-001, by PO3 Brianna Green, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

