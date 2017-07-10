video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/556651" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

171007-N-HB733-001 NORFOLK (Oct. 7, 2017) The commissioning ceremony for the Virginia Class Submarine USS Washington (SSN 787) at Naval Station Norfolk with speeches from Terry McAuliffe, Virginia's govenor, Elisabeth Mabus, ship sponsor, Adm. J. Franklin Caldwell, Director, Naval Reactions and Ray Mabus, the 75th Secretary of the Navy. Washington is the U.S. Navy's 14th Virginia-class attack submarine and the fourth U.S. Navy ship named for the State of Washington. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darby Dillon Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brianna K. Green/Released)