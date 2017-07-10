171007-N-HB733-001 NORFOLK (Oct. 7, 2017) The commissioning ceremony for the Virginia Class Submarine USS Washington (SSN 787) at Naval Station Norfolk with speeches from Terry McAuliffe, Virginia's govenor, Elisabeth Mabus, ship sponsor, Adm. J. Franklin Caldwell, Director, Naval Reactions and Ray Mabus, the 75th Secretary of the Navy. Washington is the U.S. Navy's 14th Virginia-class attack submarine and the fourth U.S. Navy ship named for the State of Washington. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darby Dillon Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brianna K. Green/Released)
