(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Savannah ANG's 165th Airlift Wing and Air Dominance Center serves as hub and spoke operation for Hurricane Maria relief and recovery efforts

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2017

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons 

    165th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Airmen from the 151st Air Refueling Wing, Utah Air National Guard, Salt Lake City, Utah, and the 123rd Airlift Wing (AW), Kentucky Air National Guard, Louisville, Kentucky, refuel a C-130H Hercules from the 123rd AW, prior to a mission in support of Hurricane Maria relief operations, Oct. 7, 2017. The crew were on a mission to supply personnel and supplies originating from Georgia Air National Guard’s 165th Airlift Wing and Air Dominance Center, based in Savannah, which is serving as a hub and spoke operation for aircraft flying to and from Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands providing vital supplies and personnel needed for relief and recovery efforts. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2017
    Date Posted: 10.07.2017 16:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 556645
    VIRIN: 171007-Z-XI378-2001
    Filename: DOD_104936608
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Savannah ANG's 165th Airlift Wing and Air Dominance Center serves as hub and spoke operation for Hurricane Maria relief and recovery efforts, by SMSgt Roger Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Air National Guard
    Puerto Rico
    C-130H Hercules
    ANG
    Georgia Air National Guard
    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    St. Thomas
    U.S. Virgin Islands
    St. Croix
    151st Air Refueling Wing
    Air Dominance Center
    Hurricane Maria
    165 Airlift Wing
    tah Air National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT