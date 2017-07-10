Savannah ANG's 165th Airlift Wing and Air Dominance Center serves as hub and spoke operation for Hurricane Maria relief and recovery efforts

U.S. Airmen from the 151st Air Refueling Wing, Utah Air National Guard, Salt Lake City, Utah, and the 123rd Airlift Wing (AW), Kentucky Air National Guard, Louisville, Kentucky, refuel a C-130H Hercules from the 123rd AW, prior to a mission in support of Hurricane Maria relief operations, Oct. 7, 2017. The crew were on a mission to supply personnel and supplies originating from Georgia Air National Guard’s 165th Airlift Wing and Air Dominance Center, based in Savannah, which is serving as a hub and spoke operation for aircraft flying to and from Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands providing vital supplies and personnel needed for relief and recovery efforts. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons)
|10.07.2017
|10.07.2017 16:48
|B-Roll
|556645
|171007-Z-XI378-2001
|DOD_104936608
|00:02:13
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|7
|1
|1
|0
