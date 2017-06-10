The Vice President of the United States, Mike Pence, the Second Lady of the United States, and Congresswoman Jennifer Gonzalez-Colon, arrive in Puerto Rico to tour the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.
This work, Vice President Mike Pence Arrives in Puerto Rico, by SSgt Dustin West, identified by DVIDS
