    Vice President Mike Pence Arrives in Puerto Rico

    PUERTO RICO

    10.06.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dustin West 

    156th Airlift Wing

    The Vice President of the United States, Mike Pence, the Second Lady of the United States, and Congresswoman Jennifer Gonzalez-Colon, arrive in Puerto Rico to tour the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

    Date Taken: 10.06.2017
    Date Posted: 10.07.2017 16:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 556642
    VIRIN: 171006-F-OR832-577
    Filename: DOD_104936557
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: PR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vice President Mike Pence Arrives in Puerto Rico, by SSgt Dustin West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #ANG
    #NationalGuard
    #PuertoRico
    #HurricaneMaria
    #MariaPR

