USS RONALD REAGAN DEPARTS HONG KONG

U-S-S RONALD REAGAN SPENT FOUR DAYS ANCHORED OUT IN HONG KONG HARBOR. PETTY OFFICER JAMAAL LIDDELL TELLS US THE STORY OF WHAT THESE SAILORS DID DURING THE PORT VISIT.
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2017 13:07
|Location:
|HK
