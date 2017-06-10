(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    National Guard MPs assist Virgin Islands PD with enforcement of public law

    CHRISTIANSTED, VIRGIN ISLANDS, US

    10.06.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Arthur Mondale Wright 

    113th Wing, Public Affairs, District of Columbia Air National Guard

    National Guard MPs are assisting Virgin Islands PD with the enforcement of public law and monitoring criminal activity post-hurricane. Guard members are responding to emergency calls, investigating crimes, providing traffic control, curfew enforcement and security to military supplies and equipment at various food and water points of distribution (POD). Tennessee National Guard, New York National Guard

    DCNG
    DCANG
    Capital Guardians
    #113WG
    Hurricane IRMA
    Hurricane MARIA

