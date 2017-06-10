National Guard MPs assist Virgin Islands PD with enforcement of public law

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



National Guard MPs are assisting Virgin Islands PD with the enforcement of public law and monitoring criminal activity post-hurricane. Guard members are responding to emergency calls, investigating crimes, providing traffic control, curfew enforcement and security to military supplies and equipment at various food and water points of distribution (POD). Tennessee National Guard, New York National Guard