National Guard MPs are assisting Virgin Islands PD with the enforcement of public law and monitoring criminal activity post-hurricane. Guard members are responding to emergency calls, investigating crimes, providing traffic control, curfew enforcement and security to military supplies and equipment at various food and water points of distribution (POD). Tennessee National Guard, New York National Guard
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2017 13:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|556630
|VIRIN:
|171006-F-PL327-038
|Filename:
|DOD_104936362
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|CHRISTIANSTED, VI
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, National Guard MPs assist Virgin Islands PD with enforcement of public law, by TSgt Arthur Mondale Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
