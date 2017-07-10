Vice President Mike Pence met with leaders and the community in Puerto Rico to reiterate the White House's commitment to recovery as the Defense Department continued sending more personnel and resources to the island.
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2017 13:00
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|556627
|VIRIN:
|171007-F-UO644-990
|Filename:
|DOD_104936359
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|SAN JUAN, PR
This work, Vice President Reaffirms, DoD Strengthens Puerto Rico Support, by SrA Andrew Carroll, identified by DVIDS
