PUERTO RICO (Oct. 5, 2017) U.S. Navy Sailors, U.S. Air Force Airmen, and local volunteers load and collect food and water from an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HS) 22, attached to the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1). Wasp is assisting with relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Maria. The Department of Defense is supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the lead federal agency, in helping those affected by Hurricane Maria to minimize suffering and is one component of the overall whole-of—government response effort. (US. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Levingston Lewis/Released) 171005-N-BD308-2001
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2017 11:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|556626
|Filename:
|DOD_104936358
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|PR
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy video release: Relief efforts in Puerto Rico, by Damon Moritz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT