    San Francisco Parade of Ships B-Roll

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Samantha Bray 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    B-roll of the San Francisco Fleet Week Parade of Ships. Taken from the museum ship SS Jeremiah O' Brian.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2017
    Date Posted: 10.07.2017 16:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 556622
    VIRIN: 171006-M-WT631-313
    Filename: DOD_104936351
    Length: 00:03:25
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, San Francisco Parade of Ships B-Roll, by LCpl Samantha Bray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    San Francisco
    USMC
    Freedom
    Fleet Week
    Ships
    Marines
    San Francisco Fleet Week
    Parade of Ships
    FleetWeekSF
    Fleet Week Marines

