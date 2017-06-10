B-roll of the San Francisco Fleet Week Parade of Ships. Taken from the museum ship SS Jeremiah O' Brian.
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2017 16:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|556622
|VIRIN:
|171006-M-WT631-313
|Filename:
|DOD_104936351
|Length:
|00:03:25
|Location:
|SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, San Francisco Parade of Ships B-Roll, by LCpl Samantha Bray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
