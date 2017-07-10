U-S-S Ronald Reagan spent four days anchored out in Hong Kong harbor. Petty Officer Jamaal Liddell tells us the story of what these sailors did during the port visit.
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2017 04:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|556613
|VIRIN:
|171006-N-NF288-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104936192
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|HONG KONG, CN
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan Departs Hong Kong, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT