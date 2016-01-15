Alaska Guardsmen conduct arctic training, community outreach during dogsled race

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Alaska Army National Guardsmen combined arctic training and community outreach while supporting the 37th Annual Kuskokwim 300 dog sled race in the vicinity of Bethel, Alaska, Jan. 15, 2016. Members of B Company, 1st Battalion, 143rd Infantry Regiment (Airborne) and 1-297th Reconnaissance and Surveillance Cavalry Squadron conducted arctic skills training, arctic airborne operations and defense to civil authorities missions to include dog sled race check point operations and stability tasks. The Guardsmen also had the opportunity to engage with local community members by lining up to cheer and support dogsled racers at the start and finish lines. Runtime 02:55.