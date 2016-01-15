(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Alaska Guardsmen conduct arctic training, community outreach during dogsled race

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BETHEL, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2016

    Video by Staff Sgt. Balinda O'Neal Dresel 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    Alaska Army National Guardsmen combined arctic training and community outreach while supporting the 37th Annual Kuskokwim 300 dog sled race in the vicinity of Bethel, Alaska, Jan. 15, 2016. Members of B Company, 1st Battalion, 143rd Infantry Regiment (Airborne) and 1-297th Reconnaissance and Surveillance Cavalry Squadron conducted arctic skills training, arctic airborne operations and defense to civil authorities missions to include dog sled race check point operations and stability tasks. The Guardsmen also had the opportunity to engage with local community members by lining up to cheer and support dogsled racers at the start and finish lines. Runtime 02:55.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2016
    Date Posted: 10.07.2017 00:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 556602
    VIRIN: 160115-Z-CA180-0001
    Filename: DOD_104936070
    Length: 00:02:55
    Location: BETHEL, AK, US 
    Hometown: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska Guardsmen conduct arctic training, community outreach during dogsled race, by SSG Balinda O'Neal Dresel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Alaska
    dog sled
    Alaska National Guard
    Bethel
    Alaska Army National Guard
    community engagement
    arctic training
    western Alaska
    Kuskowim 300

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT