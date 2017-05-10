(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Military Spouses Bring Healing to the Las Vegas Community

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAFB, NV, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Mychal Fox and Airman 1st Class Kevin Tanenbaum

    99th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Shannon Janelle, a military spouse and mother of two, teamed up with more than 30 other spouses, friends and families to collect donated items for those at Sunrise Hospital, the University Medical Center of Southern Nevada and many other locations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2017
    Date Posted: 10.06.2017 23:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 556596
    VIRIN: 171005-F-TJ910-122
    Filename: DOD_104935341
    Length: 00:03:09
    Location: NAFB, NV, US
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Spouses Bring Healing to the Las Vegas Community, by SrA Mychal Fox and A1C Kevin Tanenbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    military spouse
    Mandalay Bay
    Route 91
    las vegas strong nellis air force route 91 mandalay bay shooting military spouse nafb shannon janell
    Las Vegas Strong
    Shannon Janell

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT