    American Airmen. Vegas Strong

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2017

    Video by Lawrence Crespo, Senior Airman Mychal Fox, Airman 1st Class Stephanie Gelardo, Airman 1st Class Julian Kemper, William Lewis, Tech. Sgt. Scott Olguin, Airman 1st Class Andrew Sarver and Airman 1st Class Kevin Tanenbaum

    99th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    No one could have predicted the horrible events that took place in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 1st, 2017. But even in the face of immense tragedy, Americans showed their capacity for compassion in an overwhelming display of humanity. Here are a few small samples of their experiences.

    Date Taken: 10.06.2017
    Date Posted: 10.06.2017 22:29
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, American Airmen. Vegas Strong, by Lawrence Crespo, SrA Mychal Fox, A1C Stephanie Gelardo, A1C Julian Kemper, William Lewis, TSgt Scott Olguin, A1C Andrew Sarver and A1C Kevin Tanenbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    Las Vegas
    Massacre
    Nellis Air Force Base
    Air Force
    Active Shooter
    vegasstrong

