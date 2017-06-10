American Airmen. Vegas Strong

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



No one could have predicted the horrible events that took place in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 1st, 2017. But even in the face of immense tragedy, Americans showed their capacity for compassion in an overwhelming display of humanity. Here are a few small samples of their experiences.