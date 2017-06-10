(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii Aloha Minute

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2017

    Video by Chief Warrant Officer Michael Kropiewnicki, Lance Cpl. Trevor Rowett and Cpl. Jesus Sepulveda Torres

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii – Kaneohe Bay

    The Aloha Minute is a weekly video highlighting events that have recently occured aboard Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH), Oct. 6, 2017. The video is part of an ongoing series capturing events that occur throughout the several bases that make up MCBH. Produced by the MCBH Strategic Communication and Operations (COMMSTRAT) section. Music track courtesy of "A Walk" by Mystery Mammal.(Official U.S. Marine Corps video by MCBH COMMSTRAT)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2017
    Date Posted: 10.06.2017 20:37
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 556580
    VIRIN: 171006-M-M0234-001
    Filename: DOD_104935031
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Base Hawaii Aloha Minute, by CWO2 Michael Kropiewnicki, LCpl Trevor Rowett and Cpl Jesus Sepulveda Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USMC
    Marine Corps Base Hawaii
    Training
    MCBH
    MCTAB
    MCAS Kaneohe Bay
    Hawaii Marines
    Mokapu Peninsula
    Pacific marines

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT