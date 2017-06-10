The Aloha Minute is a weekly video highlighting events that have recently occured aboard Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH), Oct. 6, 2017. The video is part of an ongoing series capturing events that occur throughout the several bases that make up MCBH. Produced by the MCBH Strategic Communication and Operations (COMMSTRAT) section. Music track courtesy of "A Walk" by Mystery Mammal.(Official U.S. Marine Corps video by MCBH COMMSTRAT)
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2017 20:37
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|556580
|VIRIN:
|171006-M-M0234-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104935031
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marine Corps Base Hawaii Aloha Minute, by CWO2 Michael Kropiewnicki, LCpl Trevor Rowett and Cpl Jesus Sepulveda Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
