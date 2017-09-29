(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Border Patrol Canines Assist in Hurricane Maria Relief Mission

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.29.2017

    Video by Ozzy Trevino 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division

    El Paso based Border Patrol Special Operations Group Canine Handler Robert Torres and his canine Pepper were deployed to Puerto Rico to assist in the Hurricane Maria relief mission.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2017
    Date Posted: 10.07.2017 11:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 556567
    VIRIN: 171007-A-BF123-001
    Filename: DOD_104934961
    Length: 00:03:47
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Border Patrol Canines Assist in Hurricane Maria Relief Mission, by Ozzy Trevino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Puerto Rico
    Canine
    Border Patrol
    CBP
    cbpmaria
    Hurriane Maria

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT