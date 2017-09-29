El Paso based Border Patrol Special Operations Group Canine Handler Robert Torres and his canine Pepper were deployed to Puerto Rico to assist in the Hurricane Maria relief mission.
Date Taken:
|09.29.2017
Date Posted:
|10.07.2017 11:13
Category:
|B-Roll
Video ID:
|556567
VIRIN:
|171007-A-BF123-001
Filename:
|DOD_104934961
Length:
|00:03:47
Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Border Patrol Canines Assist in Hurricane Maria Relief Mission, by Ozzy Trevino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
