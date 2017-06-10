(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Soldiers deliver resources to Puerto Rico

    CULEBRA, PUERTO RICO

    10.06.2017

    Video by Pfc. William Dickinson 

    24th Press Camp Headquarters

    U.S Army Soldiers from Company B, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion, deliver a generator, food and water to Culebra, Puerto Rico, Oct. 6, 2017. The Puerto Rico Air National Guard has made it a priority to provide life-saving and life-sustaining support to those in affected areas such as Culebra.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2017
    Date Posted: 10.06.2017 19:34
    Category: B-Roll
    TAGS

    Puerto Rico
    Resources
    Generator
    Island
    Relief Efforts
    Hospital
    Helicopter
    Army
    National Guard
    Hurricane Maria
    Culebra
    VIPR

