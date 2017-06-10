U.S Army Soldiers from Company B, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion, deliver a generator, food and water to Culebra, Puerto Rico, Oct. 6, 2017. The Puerto Rico Air National Guard has made it a priority to provide life-saving and life-sustaining support to those in affected areas such as Culebra.
|10.06.2017
|10.06.2017 19:34
|B-Roll
|556561
|171006-A-VT875-001
|DOD_104934877
|00:02:24
|CULEBRA, PR
|CULEBRA, PR
|1
|0
|0
|0
This work, Soldiers deliver resources to Puerto Rico, by PFC William Dickinson
