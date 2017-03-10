(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard Auxiliary trains with air station

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Amanda Levasseur 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    Coast Guard Auxiliary trains with Air Station Barbers Point off Honolulu, Oct. 3, 2017. The aircrew uses the auxiliary crew and vessel as a platform to simulate search and rescue cases and dropping goods.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2017
    Date Posted: 10.06.2017 18:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 556553
    VIRIN: 171005-G-CA140-001
    Filename: DOD_104934767
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Auxiliary trains with air station, by PO3 Amanda Levasseur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USCG
    plane
    boat
    station
    air
    Auxiliary
    D14
    Coast Guard
    Hawaii
    C130
    drops

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT