A Travis Air Force Base C-17 Globemaster III aircraft and its crew flew 105,000 pounds of humanitarian aid from Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland Kelly Field, Texas to St. Croix, after the island had sustained damage from Hurricane Maria, Sept. 23, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2017 17:55
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|556547
|VIRIN:
|170927-F-QN515-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_104934602
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|ST. CROIX, VI
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, BEELiners deliver humanitarian aid, by MSgt Joseph Swafford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT