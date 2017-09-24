(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    BEELiners deliver humanitarian aid

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ST. CROIX, VIRGIN ISLANDS, US

    09.24.2017

    Video by Master Sgt. Joseph Swafford 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    A Travis Air Force Base C-17 Globemaster III aircraft and its crew flew 105,000 pounds of humanitarian aid from Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland Kelly Field, Texas to St. Croix, after the island had sustained damage from Hurricane Maria, Sept. 23, 2017.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2017
    Date Posted: 10.06.2017 17:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 556547
    VIRIN: 170927-F-QN515-0001
    Filename: DOD_104934602
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: ST. CROIX, VI 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BEELiners deliver humanitarian aid, by MSgt Joseph Swafford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Hurricane
    C-17
    Disaster Relief
    Earthquake
    Humanitarian Aid
    60 AMW
    60th AMW
    60AMW

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT