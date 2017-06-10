U.S. Airmen from the 165th Airlift Wing (AW), Georgia Air National Guard, and the 136th AW, Texas Air National Guard, launch a 136th AW C-130H Hercules to Puerto Rico with equipment to aid in the Hurricane Maria relief and recovery efforts, Savannah, Ga., October 6, 2017. The 165th AW and the Air Dominance Center is serving as a hub and spoke operation for aircraft flying to and from Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands providing vital supplies and personnel needed for relief and recovery efforts. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons)
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2017 17:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|556543
|VIRIN:
|171006-Z-XI378-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_104934559
|Length:
|00:02:29
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 165th Airlift Wing and Air Dominance Center serves as hub and spoke operation for Hurricane Maria relief and recovery efforts, by SMSgt Roger Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT