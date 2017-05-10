(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Army Staff Sgt. Dustin M. Wright - Dignified Transfer

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Holly Roberts-Davis  

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    A U.S. Army carry team transfers the remains of Army Staff Sgt. Dustin M. Wright of Lyons, Ga., Oct. 5, 2017, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. Wright was assigned to Company E, 2nd Battalion, 3rd Special Forces Group, Fort Bragg, N.C. (U.S. Air Force video courtesy of Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2017
    Date Posted: 10.06.2017 16:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 556540
    VIRIN: 171005-F-NW611-797
    Filename: DOD_104934412
    Length: 00:06:36
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Hometown: FORT BRAGG, NC, US
    Hometown: LYONS, GA, US
    Web Views: 41
    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Staff Sgt. Dustin M. Wright - Dignified Transfer, by TSgt Holly Roberts-Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    dignified transfer
    Special Forces
    Fort Bragg
    AFMAO
    Old guard
    air force mortuary affairs operations
    afmao dignified transfer
    afmao dt

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT