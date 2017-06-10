(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Love Actually: Continuation Pay

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jesse Hyatt 

    DoD News         

    Learn the basics of continuation pay in this #loveactually parody. Visit the Blended Retirement System Resource page here: http://militarypay.defense.gov/BlendedRetirment

    Date Taken: 10.06.2017
    Date Posted: 10.06.2017 16:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 556534
    VIRIN: 171006-N-XJ695-115
    Filename: DOD_104934334
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: WASHINGTON, US
    This work, Love Actually: Continuation Pay, by PO2 Jesse Hyatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DoD News
    Defense TV
    DefenseTV
    Blended Retirement
    BRS
    Blenedretirement

