National Guard and Reserve: Opt-in and Continuation Pay

#AskRoby explains National Guard and Reserve opt-in criteria and qualifying for continuation pay under the Blended Retirement System. Visit the BRS Resource page here: http://militarypay.defense.gov/BlendedRetirment
|10.06.2017
|10.06.2017 16:46
|Package
|556533
|171006-N-XJ695-981
|DOD_104934330
|00:01:32
|WASHINGTON, US
|13
|0
|0
|0
