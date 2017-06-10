(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    National Guard and Reserve: Opt-in and Continuation Pay

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jesse Hyatt 

    DoD News         

    #AskRoby explains National Guard and Reserve opt-in criteria and qualifying for continuation pay under the Blended Retirement System. Visit the BRS Resource page here: http://militarypay.defense.gov/BlendedRetirment

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2017
    Date Posted: 10.06.2017 16:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 556533
    VIRIN: 171006-N-XJ695-981
    Filename: DOD_104934330
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard and Reserve: Opt-in and Continuation Pay, by PO2 Jesse Hyatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    DoD News
    Defense TV
    DefenseTV
    Blended Retirement
    BRS
    Blenedretirement

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT