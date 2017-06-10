(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Secretary Tillerson Remarks at Oath of Office to the 146th Foreign Service Specialist Orientation Class

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2017

    U.S. Department of State   

    Secretary of State Rex Tillerson delivers remarks and administers the Oath of Office to the 146th Foreign Service Specialist Orientation Class, at the Department of State.

    Date Taken: 10.06.2017
    Date Posted: 10.06.2017 16:02
    Category: Briefings
    TAGS

    Secretary of State
    Oath of Office
    Rex Tillerson
    146th Foreign Service Specialist Orientation Class

