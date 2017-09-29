U.S. Soldiers attending Weapons and Tactics Instructor Course (WTI) conduct an Offensive Air Support (OAS) exercise during Weapons and Tactics Instructor Course (WTI) at Yodaville, Ariz., Oct. 3, 2017. The OAS exercise is designed to focus on the integration of air combat element aviation assets with a developed ground scheme of maneuver to conduct close air support. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron (MAWTS-1) cadre, which emphasizes operational integration of the six functions of Marine Air Ground Task Force. MAWTS-1 provides standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine Aviation Training and Readiness and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics.. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. AaronJames Vinculado)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2017 19:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|556528
|VIRIN:
|170928-M-FS068-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_104934319
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|YODAVILLE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MH-60M Blackhawk Offensive Air Support B-Roll, by Cpl AaronJames Vinculado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT