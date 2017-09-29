MH-60M Blackhawk Offensive Air Support B-Roll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers attending Weapons and Tactics Instructor Course (WTI) conduct an Offensive Air Support (OAS) exercise during Weapons and Tactics Instructor Course (WTI) at Yodaville, Ariz., Oct. 3, 2017. The OAS exercise is designed to focus on the integration of air combat element aviation assets with a developed ground scheme of maneuver to conduct close air support. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron (MAWTS-1) cadre, which emphasizes operational integration of the six functions of Marine Air Ground Task Force. MAWTS-1 provides standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine Aviation Training and Readiness and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics.. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. AaronJames Vinculado)