    Coast Guard crews deliver supplies to orphanage in Puerto Rico

    PUERTO RICO

    10.05.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Lally 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    Members of the Coast Guard a part of the Hurricane Maria Response in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico deliver supplies to an orphanage near Air Station Borinquen, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017. As part of the Department of Homeland Security team, the Coast Guard is linked directly to FEMA and the overall federal hurricane recovery phase of the response to Hurricane Maria. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Lally)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2017
    Date Posted: 10.06.2017 15:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 556523
    VIRIN: 171005-G-TM873-1001
    Filename: DOD_104934227
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: PR
    Puerto Rico
    Maria

