Members of the Coast Guard a part of the Hurricane Maria Response in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico deliver supplies to an orphanage near Air Station Borinquen, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017. As part of the Department of Homeland Security team, the Coast Guard is linked directly to FEMA and the overall federal hurricane recovery phase of the response to Hurricane Maria. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Lally)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2017 15:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|556523
|VIRIN:
|171005-G-TM873-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_104934227
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|PR
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard crews deliver supplies to orphanage in Puerto Rico, by PO2 Jonathan Lally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT