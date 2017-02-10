CBP Air and Marine Operations P-3 aircrew and maintenance
technicians from Corpus Christi, Texas transport supplies
to Hurricane Maria victims in St. Croix, VI.
Interview with Air Interdiction Agent Brad Byerly
Date Taken:
10.02.2017
Date Posted:
10.06.2017 17:34
Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|556519
|VIRIN:
|171006-A-BF123-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104934199
Length:
|00:03:04
Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CBP Air and Marine Operations P-3 Transport Relief Supplies to St. Croix, by Michael Pope, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
