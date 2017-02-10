(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CBP Air and Marine Operations P-3 Transport Relief Supplies to St. Croix

    UNITED STATES

    10.02.2017

    Video by Michael Pope 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division

    CBP Air and Marine Operations P-3 aircrew and maintenance
    technicians from Corpus Christi, Texas transport supplies
    to Hurricane Maria victims in St. Croix, VI.

    Interview with Air Interdiction Agent Brad Byerly

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2017
    Date Posted: 10.06.2017 17:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 556519
    VIRIN: 171006-A-BF123-001
    Filename: DOD_104934199
    Length: 00:03:04
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CBP Air and Marine Operations P-3 Transport Relief Supplies to St. Croix, by Michael Pope, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

