A Federal Medical Station operated by the Florida 4 DMAT (Disaster Medical Assistance Team) opens in the Coliseum Bencito in Manati, Puerto Rico. This 150 bed facility is now in service to provide shelter/care and long term chronic health needs for citizens in and around the municipality of Manati. Manati is on the northern coast of Puerto Rico between San Juan and Arecibo.
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2017 15:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|556513
|VIRIN:
|171005-O-PM503-251
|Filename:
|DOD_104934166
|Length:
|00:02:29
|Location:
|PR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Federal Medical Station opens in Manati, Puerto Rico, by Paul McKellips, identified by DVIDS
