    Federal Medical Station opens in Manati, Puerto Rico

    PUERTO RICO

    10.05.2017

    Video by Paul McKellips 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency

    A Federal Medical Station operated by the Florida 4 DMAT (Disaster Medical Assistance Team) opens in the Coliseum Bencito in Manati, Puerto Rico. This 150 bed facility is now in service to provide shelter/care and long term chronic health needs for citizens in and around the municipality of Manati. Manati is on the northern coast of Puerto Rico between San Juan and Arecibo.

    Date Taken: 10.05.2017
    Date Posted: 10.06.2017 15:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 556513
    VIRIN: 171005-O-PM503-251
    Filename: DOD_104934166
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: PR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Puerto Rico
    FEMA
    Federal Emergency Management Agency
    Hurricane Maria
    Hurricane-Maria
    VIPR

