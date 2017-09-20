A temporary aircraft seat designed and fabricated at the 502nd Trainer Development Squadron is making the towing of aircraft at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph a safer procedure.
This work, Towing Aircraft is made safer at JBSA-Randolph, by Sean Schroeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
