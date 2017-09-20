(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Towing Aircraft is made safer at JBSA-Randolph

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JBSA-RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2017

    Video by Sean Schroeder 

    502nd Air Base Wing/Public Affairs

    A temporary aircraft seat designed and fabricated at the 502nd Trainer Development Squadron is making the towing of aircraft at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph a safer procedure.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2017
    Date Posted: 10.06.2017 15:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 556506
    VIRIN: 170920-F-SL509-281
    Filename: DOD_104934153
    Length: 00:02:41
    Location: JBSA-RANDOLPH, TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Towing Aircraft is made safer at JBSA-Randolph, by Sean Schroeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    CPI
    T-38
    Air Education and Training Command
    AETC
    T-6
    Joint Base San Antonio
    JBSA-Randolph
    Continuous Process Improvement (CPI)
    12th Flying Training Wing
    12th Maintenance Group
    tow seat

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT