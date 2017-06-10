The Defense Department continues to increase resources and support for Puerto Rico as recovery efforts move into more remote areas, Oct. 6, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2017 14:50
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|556503
|VIRIN:
|171006-F-UO644-680
|Filename:
|DOD_104934144
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|SAN JUAN, PR
|Web Views:
|27
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, DoD Increases Puerto Rico Support, Resources, by SrA Andrew Carroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT