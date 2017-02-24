(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Comforts Team

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2017

    Video by Stephen Hickok and Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Lange

    Joint Planning Support Element - Public Affairs

    NORFOLK, (Feb. 24, 2017) The Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) conducts the 2017 Comfort Exercise (COMFEX). The exercise is a quarterly training battery designed to keep the medical personnel, support staff and civil service mariners who serve aboard the ship proficient in their duties. Comfort provides an afloat, mobile, acute surgical medical facility when called upon to the U.S. military, and hospital services to support U.S. disaster relief and humanitarian operations worldwide. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Stephen Hickok, Army Sgt. Dennis DePrisco, Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Lange/RELEASED)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2017
    Date Posted: 10.06.2017 14:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 556497
    VIRIN: 170224-N-YU482-005
    Filename: DOD_104934021
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Comforts Team, by Stephen Hickok and PO2 Christopher Lange, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    medical
    steam
    MSC
    Comfort
    Hospital
    USNS COMFORT
    exercise
    training

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT