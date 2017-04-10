Starbase Ribbon Cutting

The Starbase program has come to Goodfellow Air Force Base. SSgt Anthony Hetlage was on hand for the ribbon cutting of Texas' fourth Starbase program.
|10.04.2017
|10.06.2017 14:02
|Package
|556470
|171004-F-SZ986-001
|DOD_104933391
|00:01:11
|TX, US
|1
|0
|0
|0
