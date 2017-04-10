(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Starbase Ribbon Cutting

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TX, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Anthony Hetlage 

    17th Training Wing/Public Affairs

    The Starbase program has come to Goodfellow Air Force Base. SSgt Anthony Hetlage was on hand for the ribbon cutting of Texas' fourth Starbase program.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2017
    Date Posted: 10.06.2017 14:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 556470
    VIRIN: 171004-F-SZ986-001
    Filename: DOD_104933391
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: TX, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Starbase Ribbon Cutting, by SSgt Anthony Hetlage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    kids
    science
    engineering
    program
    learn
    math
    students
    STEM
    technology
    mathematics
    fifth
    grade
    Starbase
    Anthony Hetlage
    Ricky Mills
    Rodney Mayberry

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT