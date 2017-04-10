U.S. Marine Col. Michael V. Samarov answers questions from Fayettville Observer

U.S. Marine Col. Michael V. Samarov, commander of Joint Task Force - Leeward Islands, answers questions from the Fayetteville Observer concerning hurricane relief operations in the Caribbean at Aimé Césaire International Airport in Fort-de-France, Martinique, Oct, 4, 2017. At the request of the U.S. Agency for International Development, JTF-LI has deployed aircraft and service members to assist in delivering relief supplies to Dominica in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. The task force is a U.S. military unit composed of Marines, Soldiers, Sailors and Airmen, and represents U.S. Southern Command’s primary response to the hurricanes that have affected the eastern Caribbean. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Gunnery Sgt. Zachary Dyer)
