    U.S. Marine Col. Michael V. Samarov answers questions from Fayettville Observer

    FORT-DE-FRANCE, MARTINIQUE

    10.04.2017

    Video by Gunnery Sgt. Zachary Dyer 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South

    U.S. Marine Col. Michael V. Samarov, commander of Joint Task Force - Leeward Islands, answers questions from the Fayetteville Observer concerning hurricane relief operations in the Caribbean at Aimé Césaire International Airport in Fort-de-France, Martinique, Oct, 4, 2017. At the request of the U.S. Agency for International Development, JTF-LI has deployed aircraft and service members to assist in delivering relief supplies to Dominica in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. The task force is a U.S. military unit composed of Marines, Soldiers, Sailors and Airmen, and represents U.S. Southern Command’s primary response to the hurricanes that have affected the eastern Caribbean. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Gunnery Sgt. Zachary Dyer)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2017
    Date Posted: 10.06.2017 14:19
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:08:12
    Location: FORT-DE-FRANCE, MQ 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marine Col. Michael V. Samarov answers questions from Fayettville Observer, by GySgt Zachary Dyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    Puerto Rico
    HA/DR
    U.S. Southern Command
    Joint Task Force - Bravo
    JTF-Bravo
    Soldiers
    Sailors
    Disaster Relief
    SOUTHCOM
    Humanitarian Assistance
    Marines
    MARFORSOUTH
    U.S. Marine Corps Forces South
    Dominica
    Martinique
    St. Maarten
    SPMAGTF-SC
    Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force - Southern Command
    Hurricane Irma
    St. Martin
    Joint Task Force - Leeward Islands
    Leeward Islands
    JTF-LI
    Saint Martin
    Sint Maarten
    Hurricane Maria
    Guadeloupe

