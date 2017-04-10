U.S. Marine Col. Michael V. Samarov answers questions from Fayettville Observer

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/556466" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Col. Michael V. Samarov, commander of Joint Task Force - Leeward Islands, answers questions from the Fayetteville Observer concerning hurricane relief operations in the Caribbean at Aimé Césaire International Airport in Fort-de-France, Martinique, Oct, 4, 2017. At the request of the U.S. Agency for International Development, JTF-LI has deployed aircraft and service members to assist in delivering relief supplies to Dominica in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. The task force is a U.S. military unit composed of Marines, Soldiers, Sailors and Airmen, and represents U.S. Southern Command’s primary response to the hurricanes that have affected the eastern Caribbean. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Gunnery Sgt. Zachary Dyer)