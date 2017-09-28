(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Modern Day Marine Expo

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2017

    Courtesy Video

    MCB Quantico Combat Camera

    Vistitors from all over came to see the different vendors and events taking place at Modern Day Marine Expo through the 19th to the 21st of September 2017 aboard Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia. The Modern Day Marine Expo is held annually to display New Equipment and to allow both bigger and smaller companys the opportunity to get their product known to the general public. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by PFC Haley Buker)

    B roll
    Modern Day Marine Expo

