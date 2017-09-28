video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Vistitors from all over came to see the different vendors and events taking place at Modern Day Marine Expo through the 19th to the 21st of September 2017 aboard Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia. The Modern Day Marine Expo is held annually to display New Equipment and to allow both bigger and smaller companys the opportunity to get their product known to the general public. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by PFC Haley Buker)