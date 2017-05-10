(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The Road to Recovery in Ponce

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PONCE, PUERTO RICO

    10.05.2017

    Video by Paul McKellips 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency

    FEMA's Paul McKellips takes us to the municipality of Ponce, Puerto Rico, to show how the agency is supporting Ponce on its road to recovery after Hurricane Maria.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2017
    Date Posted: 10.06.2017 14:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 556456
    VIRIN: 171005-O-PM503-630
    Filename: DOD_104933239
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: PONCE, PR 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Road to Recovery in Ponce, by Paul McKellips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Puerto Rico
    FEMA
    Ponce
    Federal Emergency Management Agency
    Hurricane Maria
    Hurricane-Maria
    VIPR

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT