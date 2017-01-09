(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Exercise Aurora - Sweden’s Largest Military Exercise in Nearly 25 years - IT Version

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN

    09.01.2017

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel   

    In September 2017, Sweden hosted Exercise Aurora, its largest military exercise in nearly 25 years. The exercise involved nearly 30 per cent of the Swedish Armed Forces, as well as troop contributions from NATO Allied and partner countries - which joined on a bilateral basis. The goal of the exercise was to build a stronger defence and increase capability to face an attack. As well as taking place in Stockholm and Gothenburg regions, the exercise featured air, land and sea assets on the island of Gotland and in the Stockholm archipelago. Aurora also featured collaboration between the military and the civilian emergency services.
    Footage includes various shots of exercise Aurora in locations across Sweden.
    Teaser: Sweden has hosted its largest military exercise for almost 25 years. Exercise Aurora involved air, land and sea assets, and focused on defending the Baltic Sea region together with NATO Allied and partner countries.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2017
    Date Posted: 10.06.2017 09:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 556440
    Filename: DOD_104933184
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: STOCKHOLM, SE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NATO
    Troops
    Archipelago
    Sweden
    Stockholm
    Swedish Armed Forces
    Gothenburg
    NATO Allies
    Civilian Emergency Services
    Exercise Aurora
    Gotland

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT