    All Hands Update: Celebrating Ombudsman

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2017

    Video by Kevin Dawson 

    All Hands Update

    Fleet Activities Sasebo celebrate the 47th birthday of the Navy Ombudsman.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2017
    Date Posted: 10.06.2017 09:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 556437
    VIRIN: 171006-N-WO545-003
    Filename: DOD_104933163
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All Hands Update: Celebrating Ombudsman, by Kevin Dawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Families
    Fleet Activities Sasebo
    Ombudsman
    DMA
    Defense Media Activity
    Navy
    Sailors
    Navy Family

