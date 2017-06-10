All Hands Update: Navy History

The Naval War College was established. USS Olympia sailed to France to bring home the Unknown Soldier from World War One. The first nuclear powered frigate, USS Bainbridge, was commissioned.
|10.06.2017
|10.06.2017 09:05
|Newscasts
|556434
|171006-N-WO545-002
|DOD_104933160
|00:00:59
|FORT MEADE, MD, US
|3
|1
|1
|0
