    All Hands Update: Navy History

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2017

    Video by Kevin Dawson 

    All Hands Update

    The Naval War College was established. USS Olympia sailed to France to bring home the Unknown Soldier from World War One. The first nuclear powered frigate, USS Bainbridge, was commissioned.

