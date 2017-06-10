(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Airman Spirit Series: Homecoming

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    10.06.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Brandon Gifford 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Video 18: The eighteenth installment of the resiliency video series challenges airmen to think about the importance of planning for their return home. Hosted by Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Bill Tesch of the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing.

    Date Taken: 10.06.2017
    Date Posted: 10.06.2017 08:53
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 556424
    VIRIN: 171006-F-BI560-475
    Filename: DOD_104933150
    Length: 00:02:39
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airman Spirit Series: Homecoming, by SrA Brandon Gifford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Homecoming
    Resiliency
    380AEW

