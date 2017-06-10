Video 18: The eighteenth installment of the resiliency video series challenges airmen to think about the importance of planning for their return home. Hosted by Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Bill Tesch of the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing.
|10.06.2017
|10.06.2017 08:53
|Series
|556424
|171006-F-BI560-475
|DOD_104933150
|00:02:39
|AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
This work, Airman Spirit Series: Homecoming, by SrA Brandon Gifford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
