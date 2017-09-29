(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Soldiers conduct CPR Training at Camp Buehring, Kuwait

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    09.29.2017

    Video by Sgt. Dylan Grace 

    371st Sustainment Brigade

    Soldiers from the 371st Sustainment Brigade refresh their CPR Skills at Camp Buehring, Kuwait

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2017
    Date Posted: 10.06.2017 07:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 556419
    VIRIN: 170929-A-PI398-362
    PIN: 1247692
    Filename: DOD_104933076
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW 
    Hometown: CLEVELAND, OH, US
    Hometown: COLUMBUS, OH, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers conduct CPR Training at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, by SGT Dylan Grace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    371st Sustainment Brigade CPR Training Medical Kuwait Camp Buehring Overseas

