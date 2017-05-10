Soldiers with Task Force Knighthawk, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade and Romanian Soldiers from the 862nd Puma Squadron conduct personnel recovery training at the Babadag Training Area in Romania as part of Atlantic Resolve.
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2017 09:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|556418
|VIRIN:
|171005-A-UA021-745
|Filename:
|DOD_104933057
|Length:
|00:06:28
|Location:
|BABADAG TRAINING AREA, RO
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2-10 AHB and Romainian Pumas Conduct Personnel Recovery at the Babadag Training Area, Romania B-roll, by SGT Austin Majors, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
