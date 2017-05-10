(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2-10 AHB and Romainian Pumas Conduct Personnel Recovery at the Babadag Training Area, Romania B-roll

    BABADAG TRAINING AREA, ROMANIA

    10.05.2017

    Video by Sgt. Austin Majors 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers with Task Force Knighthawk, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade and Romanian Soldiers from the 862nd Puma Squadron conduct personnel recovery training at the Babadag Training Area in Romania as part of Atlantic Resolve.

    Date Taken: 10.05.2017
    Date Posted: 10.06.2017 09:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 556418
    VIRIN: 171005-A-UA021-745
    Filename: DOD_104933057
    Length: 00:06:28
    Location: BABADAG TRAINING AREA, RO 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2-10 AHB and Romainian Pumas Conduct Personnel Recovery at the Babadag Training Area, Romania B-roll, by SGT Austin Majors, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    Romania
    Fort Drum
    Interoperability
    Forces
    U.S. Army Europe
    U.S. Army
    Army
    USAREUR
    Armed
    Task Force Knighthawk
    PartnershipforPeace
    Strong Europe
    AtlanticResolve
    2-10 CAB

