    Las Vegas Shooting Interview - Technical Sergeant Mastin Pt. 1/2

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2017

    Video by Airman 1st Class Stephanie Gelardo 

    99th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Technical Sergeant Mastin recounts his experience aiding injured and severely injured civilians at a nearby hospital immediately following the mass shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 1, 2017.

    Date Taken: 10.05.2017
    Date Posted: 10.06.2017 10:24
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 556412
    VIRIN: 171005-F-FK174-003
    Filename: DOD_104933051
    Length: 00:06:35
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Las Vegas Shooting Interview - Technical Sergeant Mastin Pt. 1/2, by A1C Stephanie Gelardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #Las Vegas
    #Active Shooter
    #Mass Shooting
    #Mandalay Bay
    #Route 91

