    Marines Perform External Lifts For MV-22C Ospreys

    MORóN AIR BASE, MORóN, SPAIN

    10.03.2017

    Video by Sgt. Takoune Norasingh 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa

    Landing Support Specialists with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Africa, conduct helicopter support team drills with an MV-22C Osprey at Morón Air Base, Spain, Oct. 4, 2017. SPMAGTF-CR-AF deployed to conduct limited crises-response and theatre-security operation in Europe and North Africa. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Takoune H. Norasingh)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2017
    Date Posted: 10.06.2017 10:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 556410
    VIRIN: 171004-M-VM836-001
    Filename: DOD_104933037
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: MORóN AIR BASE, MORóN, ES
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines Perform External Lifts For MV-22C Ospreys, by Sgt Takoune Norasingh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

