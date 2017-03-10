Landing Support Specialists with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Africa, conduct helicopter support team drills with an MV-22C Osprey at Morón Air Base, Spain, Oct. 4, 2017. SPMAGTF-CR-AF deployed to conduct limited crises-response and theatre-security operation in Europe and North Africa. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Takoune H. Norasingh)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2017 10:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|556410
|VIRIN:
|171004-M-VM836-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104933037
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|MORóN AIR BASE, MORóN, ES
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marines Perform External Lifts For MV-22C Ospreys, by Sgt Takoune Norasingh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
