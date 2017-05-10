(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fuel Farmers

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.05.2017

    Video by Sgt. Conner Robbins 

    Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    Bulk Fuel Specialists with Special Purpose MAGTF - Crisis Response - Central Command 17.2 install, operate, maintain and repair fuel handling units and accessory equipment. They also test petroleum products to evaluate the quality, keeping SPMAGTF assets running efficiently throughout the U.S. Central Command area of operations.

    Date Taken: 10.05.2017
    Date Posted: 10.06.2017 05:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 556402
    VIRIN: 190927-M-PL003-002
    Filename: DOD_104932981
    Length: 00:01:35
    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Hometown: CROWN POINT, IN, US
    Hometown: LONG ISLAND, NY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

