Airman Gelardo recounts her experience aiding injured and severely injured civilians at a nearby hospital immediately following the mass shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 1, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2017 11:35
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|556399
|VIRIN:
|171005-F-FK174-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104932978
|Length:
|00:11:52
|Location:
|LAS VEGAS, NV, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Las Vegas Shooting Interview - Airman Gelardo Pt. 1/2, by A1C Kevin Tanenbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT