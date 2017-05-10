Interview: CARAT Sri Lanka 2017 - UCT 2

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



(TRINCOMALEE, Sri Lanka) U.S. Navy Construction Electrician 2nd Class Philip Wall, assigned to Underwater Construction Team (UCT) 2, based out of Port Hueneme, CA, shares comments about UCT-2's involvement with Sri Lanka Navy Divers during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Sri Lanka 2017 in Trincomalee, Sri Lanka, Oct. 5, 2017. UCT-2 worked with Sri Lankan Navy Divers to establish a UCT element and provided underwater demolition training to clear obstacles in the water. U.S. and Sri Lankan Sailors and Marines are conducting several training events during the weeklong exercise from Oct. 2-6, 2017. CARAT is an annual, bilateral maritime exercise series designed to boost interoperability between partner nations that contributes to interoperability, security and stability in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Arthurgwain L. Marquez)