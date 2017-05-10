(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    H&S Marines seek to gain resiliency through camaraderie (B-ROLL)

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Andre Heath 

    Marine Corps Installations West - Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, hosted a spiritual fitness fair on October 5, 2017 at Camp Pendleton’s Paige Fieldhouse. The event intended to enhance battalion character and build espirit de corps while showing Marines different perspectives and providing professional resources that aid in spiritual, emotional and mental health, and concluded with a concert featuring the Grammy award-winning band Switchfoot. (Marine Corps video by Andre Heath)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2017
    Date Posted: 10.06.2017
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 556383
    VIRIN: 171005-M-KN159-001
    Filename: DOD_104932464
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, H&S Marines seek to gain resiliency through camaraderie (B-ROLL), by LCpl Andre Heath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    mental health
    USMC
    resiliency
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    concert
    spiritual fitness
    H&S BN
    Switchfoot
    Headquarters & Support Battalion
    emotional health
    motivational speakers
    Marine Leader Development
    Chad Robichaux

