Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, hosted a spiritual fitness fair on October 5, 2017 at Camp Pendleton’s Paige Fieldhouse. The event intended to enhance battalion character and build espirit de corps while showing Marines different perspectives and providing professional resources that aid in spiritual, emotional and mental health, and concluded with a concert featuring the Grammy award-winning band Switchfoot. (Marine Corps video by Andre Heath)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2017 00:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|556383
|VIRIN:
|171005-M-KN159-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104932464
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, H&S Marines seek to gain resiliency through camaraderie (B-ROLL), by LCpl Andre Heath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT